Japan Vows Long-Term Aid for Ukraine's Economic Stability

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government reiterated its commitment on Monday to providing "the necessary long-term assistance to ensure the stability of Ukraine's economy," pledging its continued support to the war-ravaged country in all phases of reconstruction from the initial emergency recovery assistance phase to economic reconstruction and industrial enhancement.

In a joint statement with Ukraine issued after a meeting in Tokyo, Japan also vowed to support Ukraine and its people "in defending its freedom and independence, and restoring territorial integrity" in the fight against Russia.

"The promotion of economic reconstruction...is not only investment for the future of Ukraine but also investing in Japan and the whole globe," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a keynote speech at the meeting on Ukraine's reconstruction.

"Japan, through both the public and private sectors, will provide robust support for economic reconstruction and industrial enhancement that will lead to the economic growth of Ukraine, a country with significant potential," Kishida said.

At a joint news conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Kishida said, "We want to boost international momentum" for continued support to Ukraine. Japan's cooperation will give vitality to the reconstruction of Ukraine, Shmyhal said.

