Young Volunteers Providing Relief to Noto Quake Victims

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--A group of young volunteers in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, is providing relief to victims of the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck the prefecture's Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day.

They are Chika Iwaki, Nao Kamaya and Miki Yamamoto, 21-year-old members of a Red Cross Society-affiliated volunteer group at Kanazawa Seiryo University.

On Friday, the three served "hoto" noodle soup with lots of vegetables to quake victims, local government officials and other volunteers in Wajima, an Ishikawa city severely hit by the quake.

"I want to be of some help. That's why I came here," Iwaki said.

The student group usually calls for blood donations in cooperation with the Japanese Red Cross Society. But on that day, the three visited an area destroyed by the quake for the first time and saw collapsed cliffs and houses.

