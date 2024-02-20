S. Korea Plaintiff Takes Japan Firm's Court Deposit

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--A South Korean plaintiff Tuesday received 60 million won deposited with a South Korean court by Japan's Hitachi Zosen Corp. in a wartime labor lawsuit, according to the plaintiff's side.

It is the first time that a South Korean plaintiff has received funds from a Japanese company in a wartime labor suit.

The Japanese heavy machinery maker deposited the money with a court in 2019 after a high court ruled against the company, in hopes to prevent its assets in South Korea from being forcibly seized.

In December last year, the South Korean Supreme Court ordered Hitachi Zosen to pay 50 million won in compensation and interest for late payment to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff's side last month started the procedures to receive the deposit, which was approved by the Seoul Central District Court.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]