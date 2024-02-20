Japanese Education Minister Survives No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, on Tuesday turned down a no-confidence motion against education minister Masahito Moriyama.

The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted the motion Monday, claiming that Moriyama has not fulfilled his accountability over allegations that he received support from a group linked to the controversial religious organization Unification Church for the previous Lower House election in 2021.

At Tuesday's plenary meeting of the Lower House, the motion was voted down by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, as well as opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and Free Education for All.

The Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People, both opposition parties, voted in favor.

Before the vote, Makiko Kikuta of the CDP called for Moriyama's resignation, saying, "It's definitely undesirable for a person who had a deep relationship with the Unification Church to serve as education minister."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]