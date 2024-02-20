Nearly 90 Pct of Pet Owners Have Disaster Evacuation Plans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--A survey by Tokyo-based research firm Intage Inc. showed Tuesday that 89 pct of pet owners in Japan have plans to evacuate their pets in the event of a disaster.

The proportion of such pet owners was up 3.8 percentage points from the previous survey in September last year, before a massive earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on New Year's Day.

The earthquake apparently prompted many pet owners to consider where to evacuate their pets.

In the latest survey, 51.6 pct of respondents said that they would take their pets to evacuation centers, and 31.5 pct said that they would stay with their pets in cars or tents.

The percentage of respondents citing evacuation centers fell 1.9 points from the September survey, while that of those citing cars or tents rose 6.3 points.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]