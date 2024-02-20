Toyota Industries to Receive Correction Order over Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry plans to order Toyota Industries Corp. to overhaul its organizational structure to prevent any repeat of its fraudulent vehicle performance tests, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The company will be ordered under the road transport vehicle law to submit preventive measures and make progress reports regularly.

Toyota Industries will become the third company to receive such a correction order under the law after Hino Motors Ltd. in September 2022 and Daihatsu Motor Co. in January this year.

The ministry is also considering revoking type approval, which is necessary for mass production, for some engine models over the test fraud.

An outside investigation has found that Toyota Industries used manipulated data over exhaust gas tests for six forklift engines and one construction machinery engine and over performance tests for three automobile engines.

