5 Arrested over Boy's Body Found in Central Japan Lake

Shizuoka, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Local police arrested a 21-year-old unemployed person and four boys on Tuesday, after the body of a 17-year-old high school student was discovered in Lake Hamana in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, earlier this month.

The five are suspected of injuring the high school student, whose body was found by a man fishing in the lake in the city of Kosai on Feb. 9, according to Shizuoka prefectural police.

A forensic autopsy revealed that the cause of death was drowning, while the body had multiple internal bleedings.

The student left his home at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 4, telling his family that he was going out to play. Three days later, his family submitted a search request for him.

