5 Arrested over Student's Body Found in Central Japan Lake

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Police in Shizuoka Prefecture arrested five people on Tuesday, after the body of a 17-year-old high school student was discovered in Lake Hamana in the central Japan prefecture earlier this month.

Prefectural police believe that the five--Neo Horiuchi, a 21-year-old unemployed person from the city of Hamamatsu, and four boys aged 17 to 18--know the circumstances that led to the student's death.

Horiuchi allegedly conspired with the four boys to beat and injure the student, a Chinese national, and confine him in a car in Hamamatsu in the early morning of Feb. 5.

The student's body was found by a man fishing in the lake in the city of Kosai on Feb. 9, according to Shizuoka police. A forensic autopsy revealed that the cause of death was drowning, while the body had multiple internal hemorrhages.

The student left his home at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 4, telling his family that he was going out to play. Three days later, his family submitted a search request for him.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]