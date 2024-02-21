TSE Reclaims Status as Asia's Largest Stock Exchange

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange has become Asia's largest stock exchange for the first time in three and a half years, reclaiming the status from the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

According to data compiled by the World Federation of Exchanges, the dollar-denominated total market capitalization of stocks on the TSE stood at 6,340 billion dollars as of the end of January, surpassing the SSE's 6,043.3 billion dollars.

The TSE's total market capitalization grew from 5,551.8 billion dollars in July 2020, when it was overtaken by the SSE with a total market capitalization of 6,034.7 billion dollars.

European and U.S. investors appear to be increasingly turning their investments toward Japan amid China's economic slowdown, in addition to hopes that the Japanese economy will fully emerge from deflation.

"European and U.S. players are avoiding investing in China due to concerns related to economic security and worries about an economic downturn triggered by the property market slump," said Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities Inc.'s Economic Research Institute.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]