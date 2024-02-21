University of Tokyo to Set Up 5-Year Multidisciplinary Course

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo has said that it is considering setting up in autumn 2027 a new five-year course that offers multidisciplinary education transcending traditional academic categories.

Classes will be offered in English, and an autumn admission system will be adopted for the new course in place of Japan’s traditional April enrollment system as the prestigious national university aims to attract diverse human resources from both Japan and abroad, according to an announcement by the school on Tuesday.

Tentatively called College of Design, the new course will cross the boundary between the existing broad academic categories of “bunkei,” or humanities, and “rikei,” or sciences. The university hopes to develop human resources capable of tackling multidisciplinary tasks, such as the realization of a decarbonized society.

The first four years will be allocated for undergraduate study, and the fifth and final year for master’s programs. People in a range of fields, including private-sector business professionals, will be invited from both Japan and abroad to teach students at the new course.

The number of students will be limited to about 100 per grade, while the university is considering allowing students at existing departments to attend the course.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]