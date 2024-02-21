Japan Police Develop Tool to Counter LockBit Ransomware

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency said Tuesday that it has developed a tool to recover data encrypted by LockBit ransomware, which has caused much damage around the world.

This is believed to be the first time in the world that the development of a data recovery tool for LockBit has been announced.

According to the NPA, the data recovery tool was developed by its cyber unit, which cracked LockBit’s encryption system by analyzing encrypted data using a so-called reverse engineering method.

In December, the tool was provided to Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, and it proved to be useful. In one successful case, the tool recovered more than 90 pct of the encrypted data.

Usually, such a tool is not made public because attackers might take countermeasures. However, the NPA decided to release its tool after an international joint investigation succeeded in shutting down websites and servers used to expose data stolen through LockBit.

