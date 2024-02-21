2 LockBit Members Arrested in Global Crackdown

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Two members of ransomware gang LockBit have been arrested as a result of international investigations participated by Japan and nine other countries, it was learned.

One of the two suspects was held in Poland and the other in Ukraine, on suspicion of attacking key infrastructure around the world using ransomware called LockBit, according to officials of Japan's National Police Agency and other sources.

The investigations, led by Europol, the European Union's law-enforcement agency, have also successfully taken down the gang's website used to expose stolen data and its servers used for cybercrimes.

Charges against the two suspects do not include any of the more than 100 LockBit cyberattacks confirmed in Japan in and after 2021.

Investigators will look into their possible involvement in the attacks in Japan, including one in July 2023 that caused a large-scale system glitch at a container terminal at the Port of Nagoya in the central prefecture of Aichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]