Japan Imperial Couple May Visit Noto Quake Areas in Late March

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako may visit areas heavily damaged by the Jan. 1 major earthquake in the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, in late March to meet with affected local people, sources said Wednesday.

It will be the second time for the Imperial couple to visit natural disaster-hit areas and directly express sympathy to afflicted locals since the Emperor ascended the throne in May 2019.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to travel from Tokyo to Noto Airport in the Ishikawa city of Wajima by airplane and then visit heavily affected areas in Wajima and the city of Suzu by helicopter, according to the sources.

The travel will likely be a day trip to minimize the burden of related local communities, the sources said. The Imperial Household Agency is working to decide a schedule for the couple's visit to affected areas while watching the local situation.

In the wake of the 7.6-magnitude New Year's Day quake, the Imperial couple canceled an event on Jan. 2 in which the couple and other Imperial family members were to greet the general public at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, as they felt deep sadness over the heavy damage from the earthquake.

