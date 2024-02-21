Ohtani Comes 2nd in Ideal Boss Ranking in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani ranked second in Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.'s survey for ideal male boss among upcoming new graduates in Japan, released Wednesday.

The Japanese two-way sensation of the Los Angeles Dodgers ranked in the top 10 for the first time in the annual survey among students who will graduate from school and start working this spring.

Students praised Ohtani as reliable after looking at how he led the Japanese national team to the victory in last year's World Baseball Classic with not only his play but also his behavior and personality symbolized in his famous line right before the WBC final between Japan and the United States, "Let's stop admiring them (superstars in the U.S. team)."

Comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura topped the list, and television announcer Asami Miura was selected as the top choice as a female boss. They both topped the rankings for the eighth straight year, for their friendly impression.

Meanwhile, a survey among company workers for ideal new employee showed actor Fuku Suzuki and actress Mana Ashida ranking top in the male and female categories, respectively.

