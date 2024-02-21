LDP's Matsuno, Takagi to Appear before Diet Ethics Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Two more members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are set to appear before the House of Representatives' Deliberative Council on Political Ethics over a high-profile money scandal involving factions at the party, it was learned Wednesday.

The two are former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and former LDP parliamentary affairs leader Tsuyoshi Takagi. Former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is also willing to speak at the panel.

On Wednesday, the LDP conveyed the three lawmakers' intentions to the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and sought its understanding for a plan to hold on Tuesday a key public hearing necessary for the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, to vote on the government's fiscal 2024 draft budget.

The CDP and other opposition parties called on the LDP to formally decide to convene a meeting of the Lower House ethics council within this month. The LDP later proposed that the public hearing be held on Feb. 29, instead of Tuesday.

Matsuno, Takagi and Nishimura were senior members of the LDP faction once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and have served as secretary-general of the faction.

