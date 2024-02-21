Japan Protests Court Deposit Handover in Wartime Labor Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Wednesday protested the handover of funds deposited by Japanese shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen Corp. with a South Korean court to the plaintiff side in a wartime labor lawsuit.

The protest was lodged by Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano with South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min.

Okano argued that the handover of the deposit based on a court ruling that clearly contradicts the 1965 Japan-South Korea agreement on property and claims is extremely regrettable as it causes unreasonable damage to the Japanese company.

