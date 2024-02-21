Sex Crime Records to Remain on Japan's DBS Database for Up to 20 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese version of Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service would keep records of sex offenses registered on its database for 20 years after the perpetrators are released from prison, it was learned Wednesday.

The government is also considering leaving such records intact for 10 years in the database regarding offenses resulting in fines or lighter punishments, informed sources said.

It came up with those data storage durations based on a government survey finding that 90 pct of subsequent sex offenses take place within 20 years of the finalization of sentences of at least imprisonment and within 10 years of that of lighter sentences.

Expired sex crime records will be deleted from the proposed Japanese DBS system, to be used to check whether seekers of jobs involving contact with children have any such records.

If a DBS bill the government aims to introduce during the ongoing parliamentary session is enacted, schools including nurseries will be required to check teaching job applicants' records.

