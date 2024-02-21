Daughter of Chinese Rights Activist Dies in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--A daughter of prominent Chinese human rights activist Tang Jitian has died in Japan with her father's efforts to visit her being blocked by Chinese authorities, his supporters said Wednesday.

Tang's 27-year-old eldest daughter, Zhengqi, died from pneumonia at her home in Tokyo on Tuesday, according to the supporters. She had been unconscious since falling ill in April 2021 while studying in Japan.

Tang, a former human rights lawyer, tried to leave China for Japan to see Zhengqi in June 2021, but his attempt was thwarted by Chinese authorities for national security reasons.

Tang was later detained. He was freed in January 2023 and returned to his parents' home in Jilin Province, but he is believed to be currently under surveillance by Chinese authorities.

