Minister Urges TEPCO Not to Repeat Contaminated Water Leak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Ken Saito instructed Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Wednesday not to repeat a leak of contaminated water at its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Saito summoned TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa to his ministry and urged the company to view a recent water leak not as a human error but as a management problem and work to prevent a similar incident and ensure safety.

Kobayakawa responded that the company will continue to take thorough preventive measures.

At the Fukushima nuclear plant, contaminated water leaked from a pipe on Feb. 7 after a worker forgot to close a valve.

TEPCO plans to take measures to automatically detect errors, such as digitalizing equipment, while hearing advice from external experts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]