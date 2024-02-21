Japanese Investment Scam Suspect Held in Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--A 43-year-old Japanese man who effectively ran a farm tourism company involved in an investment scam in Japan has been detained by local authorities in Indonesia, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The man, Yusuke Yamazaki, has been placed on an international wanted list by the police department of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Yamazaki is expected to be deported soon. The Aichi police department will send investigators to bring him to Japan and arrest him.

In the fraud case, the company, called Nishiyama Farm, went bankrupt after collecting a total of 13.3 billion yen from about 930 investors across Japan. Five former executives of the company were convicted of violating the investment law. Meanwhile, Yamazaki left Japan for Hong Kong in February 2020.

According to the Indonesian immigration bureau, Yamazaki entered Indonesia in April 2021. Local police found him on Jan. 31 this year while he was on a boat in waters near Bulan Island in western Indonesia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]