Japan to Help Startups in Developing Countries with U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Patent Office has signed a cooperative statement with the United Nations to support the management of intellectual property, such as patent and trademark rights, for startups in developing countries.

The statement was signed by the office and the World Intellectual Property Organization, a U.N. agency. They aim to support 1,000 companies by sending experts on business management and intellectual property.

For fiscal 2024, they confirmed the policy of providing about 200 million yen for the project from a fund that Japan established at WIPO.

At the signing ceremony held Wednesday, Koichi Hamano, commissioner of the Japan Patent Office, said he expects that technological innovation and intellectual property system development in developing countries will also facilitate Japanese business expansion there.

WIPO Director-General Daren Tang expressed hope that the Japan Patent Office's know-how and knowledge will be widely introduced among small and midsize companies in developing countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]