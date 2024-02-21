Eneos Unit Dismisses Chairman over Sexual Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan Renewable Energy Corp., a unit of Japanese oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc., said Wednesday that it has dismissed its chairman, Shigeru Yasu, over sexual harassment.

An investigation by Japan Renewable Energy, based on a whistleblower report in late December, found that the 67-year-old chairman had engaged in inappropriate behavior during a social gathering, the company said.

The dismissal of the Japan Renewable Energy chairman comes after Tsutomu Sugimori resigned as chairman of Eneos over sexual abuse in 2022. Last year, Eneos President Takeshi Saito was dismissed for sexual harassment.

Yasu’s inappropriate behavior “involved bodily contact with a woman who was at the social gathering,” an official at Japan Renewable Energy said.

Yasu has said that while his recollection of the event was hazy due to alcohol being involved, he would accept his punishment, according to the official.

