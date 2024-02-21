Japan Police Search Suspected Chinese Police Base in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have searched a suspected unofficial Chinese police base in the Japanese capital, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The site was linked to two Chinese women, whom police referred to prosecutors Wednesday on charges of fraudulently receiving 1 million yen in government subsidies related to the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020.

In 2022, the Spanish human rights organization Safeguard Defenders reported that China had established a total of 102 police bases in 53 countries.

There were believed to be two such bases in Japan, and the Public Security Bureau of Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department raided what is thought to be one of them, a building in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward, in May last year.

At the time, the two Chinese women--a 44-year-old company manager in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward and a 59-year-old company executive in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo--were executives of the organization that owned the building and had an office in it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]