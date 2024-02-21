LDP, Komeito Policy Chiefs Begin Talks on Fighter Jet Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, on Wednesday began talks between their policy chiefs on allowing the export to third countries of finished defense equipment developed jointly with other nations.

On the day, Kisaburo Tokai, chairman of the LDP's Policy Research Council, and his Komeito counterpart, Yosuke Takagi, were briefed by the government on Japan's joint development of a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy.

While the Komeito side remained cautious about such exports, the two parties agreed to aim for a conclusion on the matter by the end of this month, as requested by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The government wants to gain a conclusion by the end of this month as full-fledged negotiations with Britain and Italy on the development scheme and the division of tasks are set to begin in March.

To gain Komeito's understanding, the government and the LDP are considering limiting the scope of exports to the next-generation fighter jet.

