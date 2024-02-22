Japan Post, JR East to Merge More Post Offices with Stations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Holdings Co. and East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, have signed an agreement to expand the integrated operations of post offices and unmanned train stations.

The integrated operations will start around summer 2025 at Awakatsuyama and Ubara stations in Chiba Prefecture and Kamasusaka Station in Tochigi Prefecture, all in eastern Japan, the two companies said Wednesday.

Under the agreement, post office staff will undertake station services, such as providing information on train schedules and fares, as well as fare adjustment.

Also, the two companies will collaborate to improve logistic efficiency, including by conducting relay transportation and allowing users to receive Yu-Pack parcels at multifunction lockers at stations instead of at home.

The companies hope that their collaboration will help solve social issues such as a decline of communities in rural areas and labor shortages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]