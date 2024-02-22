New Lawsuits to Be Filed against Japan's Dual Surname Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)-Six couples will file lawsuits against the Japanese government as early as March 8 over the country's laws prohibiting married couples from using different surnames, their lawyers said Wednesday.

The 12 people will claim that provisions against using different surnames in the Civil Code and the family registration law are unconstitutional. They will demand the state confirm that they can marry while maintaining their surnames, and will also seek damages from the state.

Similar lawsuits have been filed by the same team of lawyers twice before, and the Supreme Court found the provisions to be constitutional in both cases.

The plaintiffs in the new lawsuits, which will be filed with Tokyo District Court and Sapporo District Court, are a married couple in their 60s and five couples in their 30s to 60s in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Tokyo and the central prefecture of Nagano who have not married because of the dual surname ban.

They will argue that the law provisions that do not allow married couples to use different surnames violate the constitutional right to free decision-making in marriage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]