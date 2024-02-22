Japan to Strengthen Publicity Efforts over Takeshima

Newsfrom Japan

Matsue, Shimane Pref., Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will strengthen its publicity efforts over the Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima in Shimane Prefecture, which are effectively controlled by South Korea, a senior government official said at the annual Takeshima Day ceremony on Wednesday.

"We will further strengthen publicity efforts to promote the accurate understanding (of the Takeshima issue) at home and abroad and to allow people to feel a solid step toward resolving the issue," Shojiro Hiranuma, parliamentary vice minister of the Cabinet Office said in a speech at the ceremony.

The ceremony was held in the Shimane capital of Matsue to mark Takeshima Day, which is designated under the prefecture's ordinance to assert the country's sovereignty over the islands, called Dokdo in South Korea.

The ceremony marked the 19th anniversary this year and saw the attendance of a parliamentary vice minister for the 12th consecutive year. It was attended by 328 people including Shimane Governor Tatsuya Maruyama, lawmakers and prefectural assembly members.

"We need understanding and support from the international community to promote discussions with South Korea," Maruyama told the ceremony. The governor asked the Japanese government to "provide more careful explanations and information to the international community."

