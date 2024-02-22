Elderly Facilities in Noto Quake Areas Facing Worker Exodus

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Many workers at elderly care facilities in areas hit by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake have quit or are set to quit their jobs, forcing some short-staffed facilities to scale down services or suspend operations.

Some workers experienced the disaster themselves and had to evacuate from their damaged homes, finding it difficult to continue working as a result.

About 1,000 residents of elderly care facilities in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa, where the peninsula is located, have been transferred within or out of the prefecture in the wake of the 7.6-magnitude earthquake. The number is almost on par with that of elderly facility residents who were transferred after the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, according to a welfare ministry official.

Due to the labor shortage, it might be difficult for the facilities to welcome back the transferred residents even if they wish to return.

At social welfare corporation Chojukai, which runs care facilities in the city of Suzu and the town of Noto, 45 of its 230 employees have left their jobs or are planning to do so by March because of the disaster, while about 100 residents have been transferred to locations including the prefectural capital of Kanazawa.

