Okinawa Residents File Suit over U.S. Base Project Design Change

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Residents of Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking the cancellation of an approval given by the Japanese government to a design change for a U.S. base relocation project in the Henoko coastal area of the southernmost Japan prefecture.

The plaintiffs totaling 30, including residents of the Henoko area in the city of Nago, claim that it was illegal for the central government to approve the design change, which is said to be needed to reinforce undersea soft ground found off Henoko, on behalf of Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, who refused to sign off on the change. The ground improvement is part of landfill work for the project to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station, now in a densely populated area in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, to Henoko.

According to the complaint, filed with Naha District Court in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the residents insist that the ground survey conducted by the Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau was inappropriate, saying that the application for the design change did not meet the requirements under the publicly owned water surface reclamation law and that the need for reclamation has been lost.

The Okinawa Defense Bureau sought Okinawa Prefecture's approval for the design change for the ground improvement in 2020, but Tamaki refused to approve the request. In December last year, the Naha branch of Fukuoka High Court ordered the governor to give the go-ahead. As Tamaki did not comply with the order, land minister Tetsuo Saito approved the design change by proxy. The prefecture filed an appeal against the high court branch ruling with the Supreme Court.

"This is a trial to ask whether the requirements of the reclamation law have been met," a lawyer representing the plaintiffs said, noting that specifics of the reclamation work were not thoroughly examined in past lawsuits.

