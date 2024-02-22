Brazil Vows U.N. Reform at G-20 Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira expressed his commitment to the reform of global institutions including the United Nations at the outset of a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers Wednesday.

The U.N. Security Council has fallen into "unacceptable paralysis" over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the deepening crisis in the Middle East, Vieira said, adding that the state of inaction directly leads to "further loss of innocent lives."

The G-20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by Brazil, brought together emerging and advanced nations including the five permanent members of the Security Council, as well as Japan, Brazil, Germany and India, which form a group seeking to realize Security Council reform.

Brazil aims to achieve an agreement on the reform of global institutions including the United Nations at the G-20 summit slated for November.

It is unclear, however, whether G-20 members will be able to have full-fledged discussions on the reform as differences in their views on the global situation became more apparent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]