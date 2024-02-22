Japan Regrets S. Korean Court Deposit Handover

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has expressed strong regret over the handover of funds deposited by Japan's Hitachi Zosen Corp. with a South Korean court to the plaintiff side in a wartime labor lawsuit.

Kamikawa conveyed the thought to her South Korean counterpart, Cho Tae-yul, in their 30-minute meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday, the ministry said Thursday.

Kamikawa also stressed Japan's position that the Takeshima islets in Shimane Prefecture are part of the country's territory. The islets are claimed by South Korea and known as Dokdo there.

The meeting marked the first in-person talks between Kamikawa and Cho, who took the post last month.

Kamikawa expressed her eagerness to "further broaden cooperation in a wide range of fields and deepen bilateral coordination" after the bilateral relations made "significant strides" last year, the ministry said.

