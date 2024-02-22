Toyota Industries Receives Correction Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry Thursday ordered Toyota Industries Corp. to drastically improve its organization following the company's fraudulent engine performance tests.

The order was issued under the road transport vehicle law after on-site inspections by the ministry confirmed misconduct as reported by the company.

The ministry has begun procedures to revoke type approval for three engine models for industrial machinery.

Toyota Industries became the third company to receive the ministry's correction order under the law, after Hino Motors Ltd. in September 2022 and Daihatsu Motor Co. in January this year. All three are linked to top automaker Toyota Motor Corp.

The ministry told Toyota Industries to submit measures to prevent a recurrence within a month. It will decide the revocation after holding a hearing session Feb. 29 with Toyota Industries officials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]