Nikkei Briefly Tops Record Closing High in Morning

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nikkei 225 stock average briefly topped its record closing high for the first time in about 34 years Thursday morning.

The all-time closing high of 38,915.87 was marked on Dec. 29, 1989, at the peak of the country's asset bubble.

The benchmark stock index rose to as high as 38,924.88 at 10:16 a.m., up 662.72 points, or 1.73 pct, from Wednesday before ending the morning at 38,913.84, up 651.68 points, or 1.70 pct. The index's record intraday high of 38,957.44 was marked also on Dec. 29, 1989.

In Thursday morning trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, semiconductor names rose thanks to stronger-than-expected earnings announced by U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp. on Wednesday, helping boost the Nikkei average.

The Nikkei has remained on an uptrend this year on the back of rises of semiconductor- and information technology-related component issues.

