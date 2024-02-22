5 LDP Members Offer to Speak Before Diet Ethics Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Five members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party formally offered on Thursday to appear before the House of Representatives' Deliberative Council on Political Ethics over a high-profile money scandal involving factions at the party.

The LDP and the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to convene a meeting of the Lower House ethics council for two days from Wednesday. Details, including whether to make the sessions open to the public, will be decided Monday.

In response, the Lower House Budget Committee decided to hold on Feb. 29 a key public hearing necessary for the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, to vote on the government's fiscal 2024 draft budget.

The LDP aims to ensure the enactment of the budget before the start of the next fiscal year in April by having the draft budget pass through the Lower House by March 2.

The five who offered to speak at the panel are former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, former education minister Ryu Shionoya, former internal affairs minister Ryota Takeda and former LDP Diet affairs leader Tsuyoshi Takagi.

