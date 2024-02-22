Japanese Actress Yoko Yamamoto Dies at 81

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actress Yoko Yamamoto died in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, it was learned Thursday. She was 81.

Born in Tokyo, Yamamoto was selected in a "new face" audition by movie studio Nikkatsu Corp. in 1963 and started her acting career, after graduating from high school and working at a securities company.

Capable of acting wide-ranging roles--from an innocent girl to a bad woman, she starred and played key parts in a number of films and television drama series, including the "Karei naru Ichizoku" movie and the "Tonari no Shibafu" TV drama series by public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

Yamamoto won the prestigious Kazuo Kikuta Theater Award for her performance in "Ohan," in which he played the lead role.

She was also known for her appearances in a long-running TV commercial for Yamamoto-Noriten Co.'s seaweed products.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]