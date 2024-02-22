Nikkei Average Rewrites Record Intraday High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock average rewrote its record intraday high in the early afternoon Thursday, eclipsing the previous peak of 38,957.44 marked on Dec. 29, 1989, at the height of the country’s asset bubble.

The benchmark stock index rose to as high as 39,029.00 at 12:32 p.m., up 766.84 points, or 2.00 pct, from Wednesday. It rose above 39,000 for the first time.

In the morning, the Nikkei topped its record closing high of 38,915.87, marked also on Dec. 29, 1989.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, semiconductor names rose thanks to stronger-than-expected earnings for November-January announced by U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp. on Wednesday, helping boost the Nikkei average.

The Nikkei has remained on an uptrend this year on the back of rises of semiconductor- and information technology-related component issues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]