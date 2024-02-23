Japan Sees Major Change in Market Capitalization Ranking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--While Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average topped its bubble-era peak to rewrite its all-time closing high on Thursday, companies currently leading the nation's economy are almost totally different from firms that played such a role during the economic boom in the late 1980s.

The Nikkei, comprising 225 select issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section, surged 836.52 points, or 2.19 pct, from Wednesday to close at 39,098.68 on Thursday. It finished above 39,000 for the first time ever.

At the end of 1989, when the index hit the previous record high, banks had an overwhelming presence in terms of market capitalization, or the price of a stock multiplied by the number of outstanding shares.

Six banks were among the top 10 companies in market capitalization at the end of 1989 at the height of Japan's asset inflation-driven bubble economy. They included Industrial Bank of Japan, now Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Bank, now Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., and Mitsubishi Bank, now MUFG Bank.

"'Zaitech' wealth management had been attracting extensive attention in the entire society (at the time), and investment had become speculation," Keiji Kanda, senior economist at Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd., said. "Also due to surging land prices, the market's evaluation of financial institutions, which broker (land) transactions (through funding), was abnormally high compared with their profit levels," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]