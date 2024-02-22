Japan Aims to Add 4 Sectors to Foreign Workers Scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday proposed to add four sectors including automobile transport to the country's program of granting residency status to foreign workers with specified skills.

The plan, aimed at tackling labor shortages in the sectors covered by the program, was presented to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Special Committee on Foreign Workers. While some in the party voiced support for the move from the perspective of securing labor for public transport, others expressed reluctance due to safety concerns.

In addition to automobile transport, which includes drivers for taxis, buses and trucks, the sectors to be added are railway operations, forestry and the timber industry.

The government hopes to adopt the plan after obtaining approval from the ruling bloc by the end of March.

The proposal increases the number of sectors for which the Type 1 residency status would be granted to foreign workers to 16. The status enables them to work in Japan for up to five years.

