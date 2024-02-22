Some Biz Leaders Expect Nikkei to Top 40,000 in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese financial and business leaders expect the Nikkei 225 stock average to exceed 40,000 by the end of 2024, after the benchmark stock index hit an all-time closing high for the first time in some 34 years on Thursday.

The financial and business circles are increasingly confident that the Nikkei's milestone is a token of praise for Japanese companies' efforts to boost their profitability and reform their governance systems.

At the same time, initiatives to boost the growth potential of the Japanese economy, such as widespread wage increases, are seen as necessary for the Nikkei's further rise.

The Tokyo stock market's bull run has been led by foreign investors. "They are highly evaluating Japanese companies' growth potential and progress in corporate governance reforms," said Kentaro Okuda, group CEO of Japanese brokerage giant Nomura Holdings Inc.

"The Nikkei average will test 43,000 by the end of this year," Okuda predicted.

