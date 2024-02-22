1st Hearing Held on Unification Church Dissolution Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday held the first hearing on the Japanese government's request for a dissolution order against the controversial religious organization Unification Church.

In the hearing held behind closed doors, Presiding Judge Kenya Suzuki heard arguments from Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the Japan branch of the organization formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

Tanaka told the judge that donations from believers are used for missionary work in and outside Japan, and that receiving donations was part of religious activities, according to Nobuya Fukumoto, a lawyer representing the Unification Church.

The leader slammed the culture ministry's description of the organization as a vehicle for acquiring assets through illegal activities.

He also criticized Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's declaration on severing ties with the organization as discrimination on the basis of ideology and a violation of the Constitution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]