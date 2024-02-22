Oisix Chairman Resigns over Gaffe on Treated Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese food delivery company Oisix ra daichi Inc. said Thursday that Kazuyoshi Fujita resigned as its chairman the same day over his recent remark about treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Fujita said on Feb. 12 that Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. had started to release into the sea “radiation-tainted water” from its tsunami-stricken nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

He said the following day that he would alter the expression to “treated water” out of concerns for further reputational damage.

A disciplinary committee at a meeting on Tuesday decided that Fujita will be suspended until the end of March. Fujita then offered to resign from the post, the company said.

Oisix CEO Kohei Takashima will voluntarily return 10 pct of his executive compensation until the end of March to clarify his supervisory responsibility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]