Japan Emperor Turns 64, Hopes for Noto Reconstruction

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito turned 64 on Friday as he hopes for the reconstruction of areas hit by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1.

The Emperor expressed his condolences for the victims of the massive earthquake during a press conference at the Imperial Palace ahead of his 64th birthday.

"I sincerely hope that the restoration and reconstruction work will proceed smoothly," he said.

The Emperor said he has many memories of the quake-hit Noto region, which he visited during his school days. He thanked people involved in rescue operations, medical care and lifeline restoration there, while voicing concern over the prolonged evacuation and water outages.

"I will monitor the recovery process, and once I find it possible to visit there, I hope to visit with (Empress) Masako," he said.

