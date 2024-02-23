Emperor Naruhito Voices Sympathy over Noto Quake at Palace Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Friday mourned victims of a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Jan. 1.

"I express my heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and those affected by the disaster," the Emperor also said at an event to accept members of the public at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the celebration of his 64th birthday on Friday.

Emperor Naruhito thanked the well-wishers for coming despite the cold rain.

It is the first time in about four years that an event at the palace in which the Emperor and other members of the Imperial family greet members of the public has been held without conducting a lot to choose visitors in advance. The last event held without a lottery was a New Year's gathering in January 2020.

Emperor Naruhito appeared at the balcony of the Chowa-den hall of the palace three times Friday morning with Empress Masako, the couple's daughter, Princess Aiko, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, and their second daughter, Princess Kako.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]