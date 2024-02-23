G-20 Foreign Chiefs Agree on Need for U.N. Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies ended a two-day meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday with an agreement on the importance of overhauling international organizations, including the United Nations.

A joint statement adopted at the gathering pointed to the need to advance discussions on reforms such as adding new permanent and nonpermanent members to the U.N. Security Council.

Participants agreed to hold the second meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in New York in September in line with the U.N. General Assembly session starting that month in the U.S. city. They are apparently aiming to promote wide-ranging discussions on the reform of the United Nations among U.N. member countries including those outside the G-20 framework.

Japan, a member of the G-20 forum and one of the Group of Seven major industrial nations, is teaming up with Brazil and other nations to revamp the U.N. Security Council.

At the first-day meeting Wednesday, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira voiced concern over "the unacceptable paralysis" of the U.N. organ regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as the situation in the Palestinian territory of Gaza amid the fighting between Israel and Hamas, expressing his country's resolve to reform international organizations as this year's chair of the G-20 forum.

