Japan, U.S., S. Korea Reaffirm Close Cooperation over N. Korea

Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The foreign chiefs of Japan, the United States and South Korea reaffirmed Thursday that the three countries will keep working closely together over North Korea, which continues nuclear and missile development, by strengthening their deterrence and response capabilities including security cooperation.

Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also exchanged opinions over China's increasing hegemonic behavior in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

Kamikawa expressed serious concern regarding North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches and its military cooperation to Russia, which continues its invasion of Ukraine, suggesting that Tokyo will keep a close watch on the situation.

At the same time, she said that the door remains open for dialogue with North Korea for easing tensions.

Kamikawa thanked Blinken and Cho for their countries' continued support for Tokyo's efforts to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea decades ago.

