Ex-Yokozuna Hakuho Faces Demotion over Wrestler Violence

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association decided Friday to demote former yokozuna grand champion Hakuho, who heads the Miyagino stable, by two ranks at the association over repeated violence by a wrestler of his stable.

The decision to demote the 38-year-old Miyagino stablemaster to "toshiyori" from "iin" was made at the association's extraordinary executive board meeting held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan hall in Tokyo.

The association also decided to reduce his pay by 20 pct for three months.

The wrestler in question, Hokuseiho, who competes in the makuuchi top division of professional sumo in Japan, submitted a letter of retirement to the association before the extraordinary meeting. The association accepted the retirement of the 22-year-old wrestler, whose real name is Ariunaa Davaaninj.

For this year's spring grand sumo tournament in March, the Miyagino stable, part of the Isegahama group of stables, will be supervised by a stablemaster to be appointed as acting head by the group.

