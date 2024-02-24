FOCUS: Japan to Continue Support for Ukraine 2 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to continue providing material and psychological assistance to Ukraine two years after the start of Russia's invasion of the neighboring country, in cooperation with the United States and European nations.

Tokyo's intention reflects its sense of crisis over China's growing military coercion in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

But the United States and other countries are getting tired of supporting Ukraine, and Japanese officials are concerned about the so-called Trump risk, or the risk of Washington pulling the plug on its assistance to Ukraine depending on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election in November.

Japan has so far decided Ukraine aid worth 8.6 billion dollars, including food and humanitarian assistance.

Despite its constraints on weapons supply, Tokyo gave Ukraine bulletproof vests and drones by revising the guidelines for its three principles on defense equipment exports. Also, Japan effectively opted for indirect support to Ukraine through the supply of Patriot surface-to-air guided missiles to the United States.

