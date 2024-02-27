Japan Rushing to Diversify Scallop Export Destinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Hanoi, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan is continuing efforts to diversify scallop export destinations six months after China imposed an all-out ban on imports of Japanese fisheries products.

The move by China came immediately after the start of the release into the ocean of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station in northeastern Japan. China had been a major export market for Japanese scallops before the ban was put in place.

The Chinese measure rekindled concern over misinformation regarding the safety of Japanese fisheries products although almost 13 years have passed since the triple meltdown at the nuclear plant caused by the March 2011 tsunami, and shed renewed light on the need for Japan to reduce its heavy dependence on China for exports of aquatic items, especially scallops.

In late January, the Japan External Trade Organization sent a delegation comprising officials from 12 companies, including fisheries operators, to Vietnam, to seek new business opportunities. The mission visited places such as a fisheries processing facility in the northern province of Nam Dinh.

Of some 143,000 tons of scallops exported from Japan to China in 2022, 30,000 to 40,000 tons were shipped to the United States after being shelled. Vietnam, where labor costs are low, has emerged as a strong candidate as such a processing base to replace China.

