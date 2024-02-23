Jera to Acquire 15 Pct Stake in Australian Gas Field

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese power company Jera Co. said Friday that it will acquire a 15.1 pct stake in the Scarborough gas field development project off northwestern Australia for about 1.4 billion U.S dollars.

A Jera subsidiary reached the deal with major Australian energy company Woodside Energy Group Ltd.

Gas production at the field is expected to start around 2026.

Jera is slated to procure up to 1.2 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually from the project. The amount is equivalent to about 3.4 pct of some 35 million tons the company currently handles a year.

Separately from the deal, Jera, which is owned equally by the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. group and Chubu Electric Power Co., signed a contract to buy about 400,000 tons of LNG from Woodside annually over the 10 years from 2026.

