Japan to Give 730 B. Yen in Aid for TSMC's 2nd Kumamoto Plant

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry plans to provide Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. with about 730 billion yen in aid for the construction of its planned second factory in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, it was learned Friday.

The move is part of Japan's efforts to ensure domestic procurement of semiconductors, an important material in light of economic security.

The ministry has already decided to give a maximum of 476 billion yen in assistance for the first Kumamoto plant of TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

Including the envisaged aid for the second plant, the Japanese government's financial assistance for TSMC will reach about 1.2 trillion yen.

The Taiwanese company is scheduled to hold an opening ceremony for the first plant in the town of Kikuyo in Kumamoto on Saturday.

